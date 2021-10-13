PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.75.

PJT opened at $82.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.93. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 88.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.