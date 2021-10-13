Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 17th. This is an increase from Plato Income Maximiser’s previous interim dividend of $0.0045.
In other Plato Income Maximiser news, insider Alexander (Alex) Ihlenfeldt purchased 29,000 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.29 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,381.00 ($26,700.71).
