Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $738.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $24.15.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,365,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 122,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,573,000 after buying an additional 571,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,310,000 after buying an additional 103,939 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,024,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after buying an additional 239,860 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

