Polkadex Hits Market Cap of $57.45 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for $18.11 or 0.00031123 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $57.45 million and $4.95 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00071048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00119229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00075359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,254.18 or 1.00128671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,618.91 or 0.06220263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

