Polyient Games Governance Token Price Tops $118.69 on Top Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 13th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $345,390.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for $118.69 or 0.00210972 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00213135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00094130 BTC.

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

