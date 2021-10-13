Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

