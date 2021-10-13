Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,602 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of Power Integrations worth $10,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,554,000 after buying an additional 51,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after buying an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Power Integrations stock opened at $98.42 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,013 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,854. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

