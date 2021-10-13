Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.45. 40,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

About Powertap Hydrogen Capital

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.