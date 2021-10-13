PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 5,032 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,121.84.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

PriceSmart stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 137.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 11.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 950.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at about $428,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.