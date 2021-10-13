PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 5,032 Shares

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,213.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $506,121.84.
- On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00.
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.
- On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $619,532.01.
- On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $820,300.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.
- On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.
PriceSmart stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,602. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.
