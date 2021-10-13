Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Raised to C$2.30

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS PRMNF remained flat at $$3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. Prime Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.
About Prime Mining
Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.