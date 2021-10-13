Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target Raised to C$2.30

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS PRMNF remained flat at $$3.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. Prime Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.71.

About Prime Mining

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

