PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 1,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

