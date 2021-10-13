PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt Sells 1,000 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a P/E ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.
PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter.
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
