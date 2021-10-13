Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth $10,858,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 154,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDE. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

