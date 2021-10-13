Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 447 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,579,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $5,650,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $130,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,702 shares of company stock worth $11,198,211 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.58 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 640.94, a P/E/G ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

