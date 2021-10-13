Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 43,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Gorman-Rupp by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 34,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRC opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $983.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $37.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.02 million during the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.68%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

In other The Gorman-Rupp news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $59,381.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

