Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 1.1% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Air Lease by 6.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at $50,497,646.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%. The firm had revenue of $491.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

