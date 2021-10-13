Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

PFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $67.57 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $69.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,726,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,852,000 after buying an additional 2,551,724 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,764,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,524,000 after buying an additional 1,262,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 880,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,608,000 after buying an additional 816,017 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,021,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,579,000 after buying an additional 707,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

