Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 5,558 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 672.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 282,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 245,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 223,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,444 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 22.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.34 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

