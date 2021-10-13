Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 684 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in eXp World during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in eXp World by 157.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

eXp World stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $686,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 351,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,690,980. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eXp World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

