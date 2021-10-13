Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the September 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $382,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 115.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 23,890 shares during the period.

Shares of PGZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 38,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,362. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

