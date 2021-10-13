Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Priority Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Priority Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Shares of PRTH opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. Priority Technology has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $391.32 million, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 8,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $44,757.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,826 shares in the company, valued at $314,684.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 14,013 shares of company stock valued at $74,988 over the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Priority Technology by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Priority Technology by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 85,790 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in Priority Technology by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Priority Technology by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Priority Technology by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

