Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.25

Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.25 and traded as low as $25.10. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $25.10, with a volume of 1,688 shares.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Katrina Marie Kramer Philp purchased 3,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $84,653.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

