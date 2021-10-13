Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after acquiring an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Generac by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after acquiring an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after acquiring an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $421.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.47 and its 200 day moving average is $382.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.85 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

