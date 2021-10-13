Profund Advisors LLC Buys 5,155 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

