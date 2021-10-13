Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VEREIT by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VEREIT by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 587,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,680,000 after buying an additional 191,719 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of VEREIT by 132.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 595,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,992,000 after acquiring an additional 339,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Capital One Financial cut VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.73. VEREIT, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $50.97.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

