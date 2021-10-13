Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,659 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHG opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.55. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

