Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SLM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.38.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a return on equity of 66.37% and a net margin of 59.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

