ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLT. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $255.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.88 and a 1 year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

