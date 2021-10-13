ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,262 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total transaction of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

Entegris stock opened at $121.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $135.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

