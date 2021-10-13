ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

