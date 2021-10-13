ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 778 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $199.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.