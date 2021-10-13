ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 1,240 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $144.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

