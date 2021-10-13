ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after purchasing an additional 63,504 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 845,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crocs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 730,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 239,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $130.09 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.42 and a 52-week high of $163.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total value of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CROX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.78.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.