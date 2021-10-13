ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 20,902 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,866 shares.The stock last traded at $34.40 and had previously closed at $33.31.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGQ. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

