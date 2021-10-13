Protara Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,399 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,899% compared to the average volume of 88 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Protara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

TARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Protara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.14). Research analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.