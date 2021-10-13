Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.

LON PRSR opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.52.

About Prs Reit

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

