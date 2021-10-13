Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s current price.
LON PRSR opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.33) on Tuesday. Prs Reit has a 52-week low of GBX 70.25 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 112 ($1.46). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 104.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of £502.71 million and a PE ratio of 19.52.
About Prs Reit
