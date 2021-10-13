Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Prudential by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Prudential by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.21. 406,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,279. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. Prudential has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.98%.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

