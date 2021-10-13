PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.43 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

