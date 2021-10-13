PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Lowered to $149.00 at Barclays

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $161.00 to $149.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.
