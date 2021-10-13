Public Index Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $53,229.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $3.82 million and $53,229.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00065141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00116967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00073785 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,643.85 or 0.99577494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,470.80 or 0.06101527 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

