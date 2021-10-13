Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 42,362 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,280,000 after acquiring an additional 270,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after purchasing an additional 80,360 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.