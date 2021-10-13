Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,360 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of VIAC opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

