Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.10 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.53.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $421.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.85 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

