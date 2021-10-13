Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 20,840 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,879,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,977 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,642,000 after acquiring an additional 694,913 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

