Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 20,118 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,118 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,128,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Realogy by 219.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 682,473 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Realogy by 48.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,359,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,438,000 after acquiring an additional 521,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,591,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,724,000 after acquiring an additional 509,774 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

