Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PULM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,864 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 81.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 129,749 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

