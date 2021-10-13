Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.67

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $20.67, with a volume of 34936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

