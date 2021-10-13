Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) were down 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.28 and last traded at $26.28. Approximately 3,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 54.55% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

