Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 781.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 109,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 97,099 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 385,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,697 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 515,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

