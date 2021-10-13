Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Synovus Financial Corp. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.70.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

