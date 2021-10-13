Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Angi Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a report released on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NASDAQ ANGI opened at $11.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.75 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. Angi has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 261,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

