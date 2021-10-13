Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $63.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.